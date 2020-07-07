Karimnagar: Do not collect current bills from public says Ponnam Prabhakar

Karimnagar: In response to the TPCC call, its working president Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday staged a dharna in Karimnagar; Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu in Peddapalli; MLC T Jeevan Reddy in Jagtial; and Adi Srinivas staged a dharna in Sircilla along with Congress leaders in front of the electricity offices protesting against the government for issuing high electricity bills.

Speaking on the occasion, TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar pointed out that many people have lost their jobs due to lockdown and facing various problems.

They even don't have money to purchase daily commodities to feed their children. In this situation, issuing high power bills shocked them, who are worried how to pay such huge bills.

Without using telescope system and without using slab rates on monthly basis, the bills were issued for three months at a time due to which high slab rates are considered and current bill rates are also increased, he alleged.

The government should not collect power bills for the lockdown period from the public thinking on humanitarian grounds. "The government told people not to pay rent to their owners but demanding to pay current bills. Is this fair," he questioned the government.

The Congress took up the protest programme in front of the electricity offices to bring the problems of the people to the notice of the government, which must understand public problems and must not collect electricity bills, he demanded.

Congress leaders Dr K Satyanarayana, P Koushik Reddy, B Sriram Chakravarthy, Komatireddy Narendar Reddy, D Bhumaiah, V Ratnakar, S A Mohasin, Samad Nawab, Srinivas, Puli Anjaneyulu, Abdul Rehaman, Syed Akhil, K Sunil and M Jeevan were present along with others.