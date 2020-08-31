Karimnagar: Elaborate arrangements for Ganesh idol immersion

Karimnagar: Elaborate arrangements have been made for Ganesh idols immersion in the Karimnagar constituency which will be held on Monday, informed the Backward Class, Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar.



The Minister along with the city Mayor, Y Sunil Rao inspected the arrangements that are made under the municipal corporation at Kottapalli Cheruvu here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that the Navaratri celebrations will come to an end on Sunday and the Ganesh idols immersion process will be held on the 10th day on Monday.

Immersion points are established at Manakondur, Kothapalli and Chintakunta areas under the Karimnagar constituency limits along with providing all kinds of arrangements for the convenience of the organisers of Ganesh pandals.

At every immersion point cranes have been arranged along with deploying best swimmers to prevent any untoward incidents besides placing barricades surrounding the lakes keeping in view the full water levels in the lakes.

Minister appealed the organisers to cooperate with the officials of police and Revenue Department for conducting the Ganesh idols immersion process in a peaceful atmosphere maintaining harmony.

Kothapalli municipal chairman Rudra Raju, DCMS vice chairman Fakruddin, municipal councillors G Rambabu, J Mondaiah, Satyanarayana Reddy, B Gopal Reddy, J Srikanth, SK Baba, Karunakar and Raju were among others present.