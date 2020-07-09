Karimnagar: Excise Minister Srinivas Goud words are meaningless says TPCC spokesperson Vontela Ratnakar
Karimnagar: TPCC spokesperson Vontela Ratnakar criticised that Excise Minister Srinivas Goud's justification for dismantling the Secretariat was meaningless and the Minister's criticism of Congress leaders was inappropriate.
Speaking at a press meet here on Thursday, Ratnakar questioned the Excise Minister if they have fulfilled any of the promises included in their manifesto, after coming to power.
Making a mockery of Srinivas Goud's statement that the demolition of the Secretariat as per their manifesto, Ratnakar questioned, "Did TRS mentioned in their manifesto that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will stay in his farmhouse and rule Telangana?
