Karimnagar: Excise Minister Srinivas Goud words are meaningless says TPCC spokesperson Vontela Ratnakar

Karimnagar: TPCC spokesperson Vontela Ratnakar criticised that Excise Minister Srinivas Goud's justification for dismantling the Secretariat was meaningless and the Minister's criticism of Congress leaders was inappropriate.

Speaking at a press meet here on Thursday, Ratnakar questioned the Excise Minister if they have fulfilled any of the promises included in their manifesto, after coming to power.

Making a mockery of Srinivas Goud's statement that the demolition of the Secretariat as per their manifesto, Ratnakar questioned, "Did TRS mentioned in their manifesto that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will stay in his farmhouse and rule Telangana?