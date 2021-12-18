Karimnagar: Focus on alternative crops in Yasangi season

Karimnagar: District Collector RV Karnan suggested the farmers to focus on alternative crops in yasangi season. He inaugurated an agricultural exhibition and farmers' seminar at Agriculture Research Station at Padmanagar here on Friday.



Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that farmers should focus on dry crops in Yasangi even though they have planted paddy in Kharif. He said that one should be aware of modern farming methods and tools from time to time and cultivate crops.

Farmers were asked to share their experiences with each other and take suggestions from farm officials on crop yields. Karnan suggested that students pursuing education in agricultural colleges in different districts of Telangana should visit the fields and inquire the farmers about their experiences.

Earlier, he inspected a drone designed by IIT Hyderabad students. The drone would spray ten litres of pesticide per acre in 10 minutes. Seeds, plant protection, dry crop, mulching techniques, plants, and others were on display.

The seminar was attended by District Agriculture Officer V Sridhar, Agricultural Research Institute Principal, Scientist Dr G Manjulata, Jammikunta Krishi Vigyan Kendra Senior Scientist Dr K Venkateswara Rao, Jagtial Agricultural Research Institute Associate Director Dr M Umadevi, students of various agricultural colleges in Karimnagar and others.