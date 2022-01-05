Karimnagar: Former MLA Shobha arrested

  • Menu
Karimnagar: Former MLA and BJP leader Bodige Shobha was arrested by the Karimnagar police here on Wednesday.

A case was registered against her in Karimnagar II-town police station during the protest vigil initiated by BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on January 2.

Bodige Shobha was an A-10 accused in the case. It is learnt that police reached Shobha's house on Karimnagar bypass road and arrested her.

She was shifted to the police station.

It is reported that that the police are preparing to remand her to judicial custody after conducting medical tests. She would be presented before the Karimnagar court.

