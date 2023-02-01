Karimnagar: Free IVF treatment camp held

Karimnagar: Telangana State IMA President Dr BN. Rao inaugurated the free medical camp organised under the joint auspices of Dr Rajani Priyadarshini (Rajani Fertility Center) and Sri Lakshmi Maheswara Charitable Trust in Renee Hospital, Karimnagar on Wednesday. To provide free IVF treatment to ten childless couples.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr BN Rao said that motherhood is a blessing in every woman's life and with the good intention to provide babies for the poor people, The Rajani Fertility Center making an effort to provide IVF treatment which is too expensive and he advised everyone who is eligible to use this programme.

Rajani Fertility Center Chairman Dr Bangari Rajani Priyadarshini said that this camp will be held from February 1 to 28 and ten couples will be selected through a lucky draw and given free IVF treatment.

The chairman of Rene Hospital Professor Dr Bangari Swamy said that many service-oriented programmes were organised every year in memory of his mother Late Bangari Lakshmi. In this programme, the couple who became parents through Rajani Fertility Center were present and shared their happiness with everyone, their children were given gifts by Dr Rajani Priyadarshini.

About 140 childless couples attended this camp. Also, in this programme Telangana IMA State vice president Dr Jagan Mohan Rao, joint secretaries Dr MLN Reddy, Dr Aleem, Karimnagar IMA president Dr Ramkiran, president of FOGSI Dr Chandramathi, secretary Dr Kolluri Radha, treasurer Dr Neelima, former president of Karimnagar IMA Dr Laxman, Karimnagar IMA women's wing members Dr Jhansi, Dr Sesha Shailaja, Dr Vijayalakshmi, along with Rajni Fertility staff participated.