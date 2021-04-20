Karimnagar: Free online classes for police job aspirants launched

Karimnagar: Online classes will be conducted to the candidates, who are going to appear for the competitive examination for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SI) and constables, informed District Collector K Shashanka.

Along with Police Commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy, the Collector launched free online classes at the District Industries Centre in Karimnagar on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Shashanka said the State police department will release notification for the recruitment of SI and constable posts soon and the police department has launched free online classes in view of rapid spread of coronavirus in the district. Around 320 persons enrolled their names for the online classes.

The Collector informed that experienced faculty will conduct the classes. If the pandemic situation subsides, then offline classes will be conducted for the enrolled candidates along with physical training required for police personnel.

Police Commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy suggested candidates to take the training to appear for the exam. Along with conducting online classes, study material will also be provided for the candidates, he added.

District Industries Centre general manager Naveen Kumar, Varadhi Society Member secretary G Anjaneyulu and Varadhi senior manager Vishnu were present along with others.