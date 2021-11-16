Karimnagar: KRIBHCO plans to set up Ethanol plant

Karimnagar: The Krishak Bharathi Cooperative limited (KRIBHCO) had come forward to set up an Ethanol plant in Karimnagar district. On this occasion they held a meeting with TS Planning Board chairman B Vinod Kumar and NAFSCOB, TSCAB and Karimnagar DCCB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao in Hyderabad on Sunday.

They proposed this Idea to stall an Ethanol plant in the district to IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao. KRIBHCO chairman Dr Chandra Pal Singh Yadav, Managing Director Rajan Choudhary, Executive Director VSR Prasad participated in the discussions and explained about the importance of setting up an Ethanol plant in the district. The KRIBHCO had bought this proposal for the benefit of the farmers in the district, who topped in record paddy and maize crop production in the State.

They also said that two major irrigation sources the availability of Mid Manair Dam (MMD) and Lower Manair Dam (LMD) would be an added advantage for setting up an Ethanol plant. Responding to the proposal, the TS planning board vice chairman had assured all the assistance for the KRIBHCO team for setting up an Ethanol plant in Karimnagar.

Sources said that the KRIBHCO team would be touring Karimnagar district on Tuesday to identify various locations for the setting up of the Ethanol plant and work out as per plan. It may be recalled that the Ethanol production would be taken up from rice, rice straw, rice husk, rice bran, corn and maize.