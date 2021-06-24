Karimnagar: Manair River Front DPR to be ready by July end, claims Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar: The detailed project report (DPR) for Manair River Front (RMF) project would be completed by the end of the month this july, informed BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

The Minister along with the Karimnagar city Mayor Sunil Rao and Deputy Mayor Swaroopa Rani performed Bhoomi Puja on Wednesday for the Smart City works wherein several junctions in the city would be developed with a budget of Rs 50 lakhs.

Speaking to media persons, Kamalakar said the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has sanctioned Rs 410 crore for the Manor River Front project and the construction works of the project would start somewhere around in August.

After the completion of RMF project, Karimnagar would be called one of the most beautiful cities in Telangana. The appearance of the city has already changed with the construction of roads, central lighting and footpaths. The cable bridge works have also been completed, he said.

He noted that Karimnagar was being developed as per the promises given in the elections. With the municipal plan grant works and the smart city works, the city development was going on at a rapid pace.

Kamalakar informed, to honour of former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao, who spread the fame of India all over the world, his statue would be installed at Telangana Chowk where a traffic island would be developed for the purpose.

The Bhoomi Puja for the statue would be performed on June 28. Talks with all sections would be held soon for the development of Telangana Talli junction. People in the city were happy with the decisions being taken for the development of Karimnagar, he said.

Steps were taken to supply 24 hours water to households in Karimnagar. The CM was expected to visit Karimnagar soon and all the pending works would be completed before the CM's visit, he revealed. Municipal Commissioner Valluri Kranthi, corporator V Ramana Rao and others were present.