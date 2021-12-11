Karimnagar MLC polls peaceful: CEO Shashank Goel

Karimnagar: State Chief Electoral Officer Dr Shashank Goel said that the polling in Karimnagar local bodies' constituency MLC election was conducted in an impartial and transparent manner. He along with the District Collector RV Karnan and Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana visited the polling station set up in Karimnagar Zilla Praja Parishad on Friday. Goel inspected the polling station and polling pattern in the Zilla Parishad.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, he said polling in the MLC elections was peaceful. Following Covid rules a health camp and help desk have been set up at each polling station. Voters were provided with masks, sanitisers, single-use hand gloves to exercise the vote, and looked at their temperature with a thermal scanner.

He said no complaints were received from anywhere. Karimnagar RDO Anand Kumar and others were present.