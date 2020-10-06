Karimnagar: Model School Hostels workers demand pending salaries

Karimnagar: The representatives of Model School Hostel Workers Union demanded the government to sanction their salaries, which have been pending for the past six months. They submitted a representation to Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar at his camp office in Karimnagar on Monday.



Speaking on the occasion, the representatives said that caretaker, ANM, head cook, assistants and watchmen of Model School Hostels are facing severe financial problems without salaries for the past six months, that too during the Covid pandemic and unable to nourish their family.

They criticised that despite submitting several representations to the officials concerned district education officer, District Collector and authorities of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan in Hyderabad, no initiation was taken till date. The officials are negligent in sanctioning their salaries pending since April, they added.

They demanded the DEO and FAO to sanction their pending salaries immediately by issuing proceedings to the Principals of Model Schools and ensure that the hostel workers along with their family members do not starve during Bathukamma and Dasara festivals.

If the authorities do not sanction their salaries, all Model School hostel workers will go on strike and will intensify their agitation, they warned.

Model School Hostel Workers Union leaders Krishnaaveni, Kavitha, Navya, Suchithra, Bharathi and Rajitha were present along with others.