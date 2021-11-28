Karimnagar: NGOs help poor student continue her education

Karimnagar: Representatives of the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have come forward to help the bright and highly talented student by providing financial assistance of worth Rs 50,000 on Sunday at her residence in Warangal to continue higher education.

Knowing the details about the student Narmeta Navya Sri, who was not in a position to pursue her higher education of M Pharmacy in a prestigious college in Hyderabad due to poverty, representatives of NGOs "Dharti Bachao" founder and National Youth awardee Mohammad Azam along with Sannath Social Service organisation president Patha Santosh Kumar raised funds to the extent of Rs 50,000 and handed it over to Navya Sri. Azam and Santosh Kumar started forwarding the fund request messages through social media to help Navya. On this occasion, Navya Sri thanked the noble gesture of Azam and Santosh Kumar for their valuable contribution.

She also thanked all the people who responded positively to the requests made by the representatives of NGOs and contributed for her education. She said that she would utilise the funds for her education without any trouble. Stating that she wanted to become a Genetic scientist, she said that she would also help the poor and bright students after reaching greater heights in her life. Several NGOs and philanthropists have appreciated the efforts of Mr Azam and Mr Santosh Kumar for raising funds to help a poor student for her higher studies.