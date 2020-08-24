Karimnagar: Paradise School chairman protests against non-payment of salaries to private teachers

Karimnagar: P Fathima Reddy, Chairman of Paradise High School Karimnagar has said that 20,000 teachers and 6,000 employees of 600 private unaided budget schools in the state have either not been paid salaries or just received a part of it since March.



The situation is unlikely to improve anytime soon as school managements claim inability to pay teachers' salaries due to parents are not depositing fees. Teachers in private schools in Telangana were in dire straits and some have been forced to take up farm work during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown as they have not received salaries from mid-March.

There were around 11,700 government-recognised private schools in the state employing around 1.50 lakh teachers and they had not got their salaries since March 15, said Telangana Private Teachers Forum president.

Left with no option, some private teachers are now forced to take up agricultural works in villages.

The association has represented to the government and also officials in districts about the problem despite circulars that teachers should be paid salaries as per government orders issued and meanwhile the reopening of schools is a big question mark for a present scenario which affect teachers and students.