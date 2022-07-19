Karimnagar: Part-time teachers in despair

Karimnagar: Art, craft and physical education teachers who were working part-time in government high schools were left in a lurch as the State government is not reappointing them.

The part-time instructors have been recruited through Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan in government high schools across the State to impart quality education to the students about culture, traditions, history, folklore and scientific arts.

While 2,751 contract teachers are working across the State, out of them 270 are teaching in the combined Karimnagar district. In this academic year, they are still waiting as they have not received any orders from the government.

Part-time instructors play a vital role in bringing out creativity in students and instilling self-confidence in them. Along with giving training on painting, efforts are being made to improve the handwriting of the students.

As part of craft and work education, students are trained on handicrafts and are being made aware of the ways of employment from an early age. Exercise is also very important for students to stay healthy.

They have been working as a part-time teacher in government schools for eight years. All of them are feeling distressed as no orders have been received regarding the continuation of this year. Some go to schools and continue their duties, said Apweta State president Kamalakar.

Karimnagar district president drawing teacher Taduri Laxman told The Hans India that every year they are putting themselves in trouble for many months due to some excuses and in the end they go to court or take it.