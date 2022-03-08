Karimnagar: People have mixed opinions on Telangana budget

Karimnagar: The people of Karimnagar district expressed mixed opinion on the State budget which was introduced on Monday by Finance Minister Harish Rao in the State Assembly with new hopes and aspirations.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Kalakuntla Varshini Rao welcomed the State government's decision to set up a women's university in the State. "It was a good development that the government has allocated a budget of Rs 100 crore for the women's university in the 2022-23 budget of Rs 2,56,958.51 crore.," he said.

Establishment of Women's University would contribute to the development of education for rural poor women. The medical field would have the opportunity to be further strengthened by setting up a Medical College for each district, Dr. Varshini Rao said.

Afsana, a PG student, felt that this budget does not seem to benefit many students who were looking for government jobs. There were no measures to benefit the unemployed youth in this budget.

It was the responsibility of the State government to provide employment opportunities to the students who were completing their education. There was a need to prepare proper planning in accordance with, she opined.

Pusi Sadashiva Reddy, a farmer from Malyala village in Peddapalli, said it was gratifying that the government has allocated Rs 1000 crore in this budget for planting palm oil orchards as an alternative to paddy.

Many farmers have already left cultivation of paddy as the government has said no to paddy in Rabi season. The government should not only allocate funds but also hire appropriate staff and provide technical advice to them on palm oil cultivation, he noted.

Private teacher Komati Srinivas said that the government's decision to allocate Rs 3,497 crore for 'Mana Ooru-Mana Badi' scheme would greatly help to strengthen the public education system. It was a good development wherein the government proposed to develop the schools in the State in three phases with an estimated amount of Rs 7,289 crore.