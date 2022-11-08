Karimnagar plays pivotal role in TRS victory in Munugodu

Karimnagar: While the TRS celebrating the victory in the Munugudu bypoll, one thing that came to light that the leaders from Karimnagar district play an important role in the success of the party, as earlier, in the by-election.



Besides Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who carried the responsibility of previous by-election campaigns, it is noteworthy that Chada Venkat Reddy, the State CPI leader, who played a key role in Munugode victory, is also from Chigurumamidi of Karimnagar district. KTR took the responsibility of Chandur mandal Chautuppal-1 MPTC area while the other two ministers, Gangula Kamalkar and Koppula Eshwar were entrusted with the responsibility of Narayanapur - 2 MPTC areas and Bodagimparthi, Taskani Gudem, Siddepalli villages in Chandur mandal.

MLCs L Ramana, Padi Kaushik Reddy along with MLAs K Chander, Rasamai Balakishan, Dr Sanjay Kumar, K Vidyasagar Rao, Voditela Sathish Kumar, Dasari Manohar Reddy, the TRS district president GV Ramakrishna Rao and Karimnagar City Mayor Y Sunil Rao campaigned for the party in their respective villages.

Leaders and ministers no matter how many personal tasks they had, they stayed in Munugode till the campaign ended. KTR's strategy of highlighting goverment's initiative to eradicated thefluoride menace was a hit in his campaign. The postcard movement against GST on handloom and letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against his anti-people decisions had been in the centre point for almost 15 days in Munugode by-election. As a result the main rival BJP suffered a setback.

TRS working president KTR daily held teleconferences with the local TRS leaders to keep abreast of the political situation in the Assembly constituency and alerted the local cadre from time to time in the aggressive by-election campaign.

The leaders said that KTR called every minister, MLA, senior party leaders and local village level leaders who were campaigning for the by-election and enquired about the activities of the opposition parties. Based on the feedback, KTR took quick and right decisions to ensure that TRS registered a big win at a crucial time.

Actions taken by the TRS working president in community meetings to highlight the achievements of the State government in fulfilling its promises to various communities, mainly Yadavs, weavers community, Gouds and Padmashals, helped to consolidate their support in the by-election.