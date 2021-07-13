Karimnagar: PM Modi flayed for failure to check fuel prices says Ponnam Prabhakar

Karimnagar: Ex-MP, Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar accused the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to control prices of petroleum products in the country.

The Central government with increasing prices of diesel and petrol has also caused hike in the prices of essential commodities to go up and thus imposed a burden on people who were already suffering financially due to Covid-9 pandemic, Prabhakar said.

Riding on a bicycle, the Ex-MP took part in a protest rally against the price hike in petrol and diesel prices in Karimnagar on Monday. Speaking to the media persons on the occasion he said it is the inability of the BJP government that the Centre diesel prices have been scaling new peaks.

The increase in diesel prices has also led to a huge increase in the hiring cost of tractors used in agriculture and an increase in investment in agriculture. Similarly, prices of the essential commodities have gone up.

The crude oil prices were the same as they were in 2004 under the Congress government, but petrol and diesel rates continued to rise uncontrollably because of the incompetence of Narendra Modi and the taxes that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was imposing, Prabhakar said.

He demanded Modi to include petroleum products in GST to keep the prices under control. If the price hike continued at the current phase the public would have to move to bicycles and bullock carts, he lamented.

The Congress leader urged the people to strongly condemn the attitude of the BJP and TRS parties and the Central and State governments in exploiting the public money.