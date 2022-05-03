Karimnagar: Public bear brunt of scorching heat

Karimnagar: People in erstwhile Karimnagar district are facing a severity of summer heat as mercury levels have been going up day by day in this season. On Tuesday in Jagtial district the highest maximum temperatures were recorded at many places.

A temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Metpally and at Ilapur in Korutla mandal. Similarly a temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Endapally of Velgatoor mandal , 43.8 at Medipalli, 44 degrees Celsius at Ibrahimpatnam and Kolvai.

A temperature of 44.2 was recorded in the vicinity of Rajanna Sircilla district collectorate, 43.9 degrees Celsius at Dharmaram in Peddapalli district and 43.8 degrees Celsius at Malayalam Ramagundam manda. l

The rise in mercury levels has become a cause of concern as 11 of the 20 places where highest temperatures recorded in both Telugu States were in the Karimnagar erstwhile district. A man who came for bail in a case has died due to sunstroke on the premises of Karimnagar court.

He was identified as Sanakula Ramulu, 52, of Durshed village in Karimnagar mandal. He died while sitting under a tree in the court premises for a call to the bench, and collapsed at once. Noticing this, the court Constable phoned 108 and rushed Ramulu to the hospital, where doctors said he was already dead.

In comparison to last April to this April year there is a two degree Celsius rise in temperature. It was feared that by the end of May the intensity of the sun would be much more.

Jagtial district recorded a highest temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius on May 3 last year and the temperature recorded on May 3 was 44.4 degrees this year. As the daytime temperatures rose, traffic flow was seen until 9am only.

Since people were coming outside for essential commodities only during early hours in the day there has been a fall in deaths caused by sun stroke. Despite the increase in groundwater levels due to last year's heavy rains and Kaleswaram waters, the problem of drinking and irrigating water in the hilly areas is still persisting.