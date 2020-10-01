Karimnagar: Punish Manisha's culprits soon, demands CPI

Karimnagar: The city Joint Secretary of the CPI party Maddela Dinesh alleged that the State and Central government have failed in preventing the rape cases against the women in the State and country and demanded the governments to enact new laws for preventing the rape cases.



Along with various peoples' organisations, the CPI party leaders under the DHPS burnt an effigy of the rapists here in Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, M Dinesh pointed that the incidents of rape against the dalit women and girl children are not stopping in the country, even after changing of several governments and bringing strict laws like Nirbhaya Act. It is a shame on the people, he said talking about the rape incident that occurred in Hathras of Uttar Pradesh on 19-year-old Manisha.

They not only brutally raped her, but also tortured and killed her. Manisha's tongue was cut off, her neck and spine were broken. Even though several appeals were made from various peoples' organisations and political parties to take immediate actions against the four accused persons and to hang them until death in public, the government has been least bothered, he alleged and stated that instead of taking action against the culprits, the UP police instead burnt Manisha's body without showing her face to the parents.

Another such incident of rape had earlier come to light in Uttar Pradesh where a woman who boarded a bus with her two children was brutally raped by the bus drivers. Even though there are strict laws and vigilance of police, cases of rape and harassment against women have not stopped in the country under the BJP-ruled government, he criticised.

M Dinesh further demanded the governments to enact strict laws like those in the Gulf countries to stop such kinds of incidents in the country and demanded to punish the culprits of Manisha rape case severely.

The CPI party leaders G Mohan, T Mallaiah, representatives of peoples' organisations Ramachandra, Preetham, Mallesh, Kanakaraj, Srinivas, Kumaraswamy, Chandraiah, Sagar, Suresh and Rama Swamy were present along with others.