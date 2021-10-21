Karimnagar: Sanjay challenges KCR to win bypolls

Karimnagar: BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday challenged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to prove 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme was stopped due to the BJP party.

He asked KCR to come to Yadadri Lakshmi Narsimhaswamy Temple and to swear in the name of the deity and prove the allegations. Sanjay Kumar said he was ready to quit his post if the CM proves his allegation and challenged KCR to resign from the CM post if he fails to do so.

Sanjay Kumar campaigned for the BJP candidate for Huzurabad by-election in Ankushpur and Madipelli villages of Jammikunta mandal. Addressing the people, he said that the fall of TRS in the State was imminent and that the party would lose in Huzurabad by-election and added that KCR coming up with new dramas in fear of losing. Sanjay said that after the election, KCR would file a case with his men in court and deprive Dalits of Dalit Bandhu money and added that if the BJP is voted to power it would make KCR to pay Rs 10 lakh assistance to all Dalits.

The BJP leader said that KCR hoped to win the by-election by implementing Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad with the money that came from selling the lands in Hyderabad. He added that after all the surveys revealed that TRS would lose, he froze the accounts.

When the Election Commission told to stop Dalit Bandhu temporarily the CM was blaming the BJP for it. Similarly in GHMS elections, the TRS created a fake letter stating Bandi Sanjay wrote to election officials to stop the flood relief.

Sanjay Kumar said that former minister and BJP candidate for Huzurabad by-election Eatala Rajender fought in Telangana movements and made many sacrifices. He wanted to know from KCR about the sacrifices made by his family.

He appealed the voters to elect Rajender. He informed that the TRS leaders were planning to distribute Rs 20,000 per vote. Sanjay asked the public to take money from TRS but vote for BJP.