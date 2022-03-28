Karimnagar second most developing city: Gangula Kamalakar

Minister Gangula Kamalakar stated that Karimnagar is the second most developing city in Telangana after Hyderabad and added that the proof for this fact is that on the hands of State Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao worth Rs.1000 crores development works have been started.

On Sunday, he along with City Mayor Y Sunil Rao inspected the Island site for landscaping on the Karimnagar Maneru Dam embankment.

Speaking on the occasion, Gangula Kamalakar said that beautification works for the main junctions in city is at rapid pace. He added that efforts were being made to set up a beautiful Island at the entrance of the Karimnagar Town, near lower Manair Dam.

Corporator Ailender Yadav, Smart City Consultant Representatives and R&B officials were present.