Karimnagar: Speed up survey on land grab

Karimnagar: Speed up the survey on encroachments of government lands and lakes in Bommakal village, District Collector K Shashanka ordered revenue divisional officers and tahsildars of Karimnagar urban and rural mandals at a review meeting at his camp office here on Tuesday. He informed that a special team led by RDO was appointed for conducting survey and identifying lands and lakes in Bommakal and also in surrounding villages that were merged into Karimnagar Municipal Corporation.

The Collector said that they are receiving several complaints since two years about some land mafia are encroaching lands by threatening land owners and also grabbing valuable government lands including water bodies in Bommakal village.

As many as 12 cases were filed till date against land grabbers and the petitioners also mentioned in their complaint that not only in Bommakal village, land encroachment is also going on unabated in Sitaramapuram and in surrounding villages, he informed. He ordered to erect stone fencing around government lands and to demolish the illegal constructions and lodge complaints against the responsible persons, if they notice encroachment of government land and lakes.