Karimnagar: Stage dharna at TRS leaders' houses

Karimnagar: The people of Huzurabad Assembly constituency have owned BJP candidate for the by-election Eatala Rajender, stated party leader Vijayashanti.

She conducted election campaign in Huzurabad town on Thursday along with Eatala Jamuna and others. Addressing the gathering, she said more than BJP leaders, people have shouldered the responsibility of Rajender's victory. Eatala's name could be heard everywhere on social media and the public saying that they would take whatever Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao gives but they will cast their vote to Rajender only, she added. Winning the elections six times shows his honesty and sincerity, Vijayashanti noted.

People want change and they understood all the lies of KCR, who used leaders and abandoned them later, she criticised. She pointed out that KCR had forcibly merged her party with the TRS the day before the announcement of formation of separate Telangana and suspended her from the party.

The BJP leader sought to know why the TRS government was not giving Dalit Bandhu for the last 60 days and why the bank accounts were frozen. She gave a call to the people to stage dharna in front of the houses of TRS leaders from tomorrow (Friday) demanding implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Vijayashanti and EaJamuna requested voters to elect Eatala Rajender with huge majority.