Karimnagar: State-level men's & women's hockey championships kick off

Karimnagar: There has been a new lease of life in the Indian sports with men's hockey team winning bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics after 40 years of long wait, said Triple Olympian, Padma Shri and Arjuna Awards eecipient Nandanoori Mukesh Kumar here on Thursday.

Mukesh Kumar was the chief guest at the inaugural function of the State-level men's and women's hockey championship organised by the Telangana Hockey Association and Karimnagar District Hockey Association in memory of Sardar Shanmukh Singh and Jaswant Singh.

He said it was unfortunate that the Indian hockey team, which provided the most gold medals at the Olympics to the country, subsequently played in the Olympics qualifying competitions. Success in the international arena could be possible only if the traditional approach was combined with technology to keep pace with the changing times.

As a result, a medal at the Tokyo Olympics was won while narrowly missing out on a medal in the women's category. He hoped that Indian hockey would revive itself with the special popularity of hockey after the Tokyo Olympics.

The Hockey Federation was taking special measures to take promote the game. Karimnagar district has a rich history in hockey. The players of the district were competing with the players of the Twin Cities, Mukesh Kumar said.

The district has been hosting the State-level competitions extensively for some time. The Federation was looking into the possibility of organising training camps in Karimnagar for State teams participating in the national competitions in the future. Measures to hone their skills of players were being taken.

Former Olympian Edward Aloysius said the competition would help bring to light talented athletes from smaller cities like Karimnagar. The Tokyo Olympics have infused a new hope in Indian hockey. The Indian team would be successful in international arenas in the future, he hoped.

Karimnagar District Hockey Association president and former mayor Sardar Ravinder Singh said the Khalsa Club had been working hard for the development of hockey in Karimnagar for decades.

He said the district Hockey Association was working towards the goal of promoting today's generation of young hockey players with the inspiration given by the club. He hoped that Karimnagar would be the venue for national hockey competitions in the future.

Karimnagar Hockey Association vice president Banda Srinivas, DYSO Rajaveeru, District Olympic Association general secretary G Janardhan Reddy, vice president T Ramesh Reddy, SAI observer Rahul, chief selector Sivakumar, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Khammam District Hockey Association general secretaries Surinder Singh, Karim, Imam, District Hockey Union secretaries Kalyani Singh, Hari Kishan Rao and others were present.