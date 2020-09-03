Karimnagar task force arrests conman

Hyderabad: The Karimnagar task force on Wednesday arrested a fraudster, D. Ramesh (30), a native of Warangal district for cheating gullible by pretending to be a vigilance officer.



According to police, the accused person had cheated many people by promising jobs in various courts and other government departments and for preparing fake documents. Fake appointment letters, stamps, promissory notes, bank account details and others were seized from him.

He created fake ID cards of different governmental departments and also claimed to be the only vigilance officer in the Warangal district to be appointed by the merit list declared by the high court.

The issue came to light when the accused started an office to settle civil disputes in the DMS complex in Huzurabad. He proclaimed to be the district vigilance officer and started settling disputes and by using the name of the court he contacted many people through Facebook and lured them in his trap and later on cheated them of huge money, said the police.

The accused collected about Rs four crore from gullible people by promising jobs in various district courts, and other government departments. He collected Rs 40 lakh from a Singareni worker Kaitha Ramachandram of Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district by promising a junior assistant's job to his son in GHMC and two more jobs to his relatives. Ramachandram had given money to Ramesh by selling his two houses, said the Commissioner of Karimnagar police, V B Kamalasan Reddy.

He noted, "The modus operandi of accused was to become rich in a short span of time and he adopted the dubious means to cheat people. The accused created fake appointment letters stating that A V Parthasaradhi, Principal District Judge, Karimnagar and K V Vidhyasagar Rao, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Adilabad recruited junior assistant posts.

He also created a fake cheque stating that K V Vidhyasagar Rao, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Adilabad, had given Rs 2.75 lakh to him. He also prepared documents stating that he got Rs 5 crore from RBI and Rs 6.5 was paid towards GST."

In such a way, the accused person has cheated many gullible people and was planning to cheat further. However, he was arrested under sections 417, 420, 468, 471 r/w 34 of IPC and will be remanded to judicial custody, said the police.