Karimnagar: Thigalaguttapalli RoB to be built with full Central funding

Karimnagar: The Central government has approved construction of Road over Bridge (RoB) at Thigalaguttapalli LC No 18 in Karimnagar town.

Since the KCR government which has been ruling the State for 9 years did not make efforts to construct RoB, BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar paid special attention to solve the RoB problem.

Sanjay Kumar has repeatedly appealed to the Union Minister of Railways and the concerned authorities to take up the construction of RoB at Thigalaguttapally area. Responding to the pleas of the MP the Central government has granted necessary permissions to undertake the construction of the RoB with a fund of Rs 100 crore Central and State funds.

Although the Central government had sanctioned its share of funds for the construction of RoB last year, the estimated cost of RoB has increased to Rs 154.74 crore as the State government failed to release its share funds.

Due to lack of road over bridge in Thigalaguttapally area, motorists and people traveling through the area, especially patients coming to hospitals were facing severe difficulties. Due to the non-cooperation of the KCR government, the construction work of the road over bridge was not started.

As the BRS government did not come forward to grant adequate funds for the construction of the RoB project, MP Sanjay Kumar's attempt to complete the construction of the project with the full funds of the Central government was successful.

With the new proposals, the Central government has given a green signal to take up the construction of Thigalaguttapalli RoB at a cost of Rs 154.74 crores with the funds of the central government's Setu Bandhan.

As Sanjay Kumar's efforts paid off in constructing the bridge giving him mileage the KCR government has completely failed in this matter. Marking the occasion, BJP ranks celebrated in Karimnagar.