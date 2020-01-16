Karimnagar: TRS purchasing candidates

Karimnagar: The TRS party leaders are reportedly started negotiating with the rebel candidates and with the candidates of other parties to make them withdraw from contesting in the municipal elections in the undivided Karimnagar district.



It's learnt the party chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had given a strong warning to the Ministers that they will be removed from the post if the party candidates get defeated in the municipal elections in their respective constitutions. Hence, the TRS Ministers had appointed special teams for the purpose and started negotiations with the candidates of other parties. They are reportedly offering Rs 5 lakh to Rs 30 lakh to the candidates depending on the importance of the ward and municipality to make them withdraw from the elections.

In Peddapalli, Metpalli, Korutla and Sircilla municipalities, the TRS party had won eight wards unanimously and there was a talk in the political circles that huge amounts of money ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 24 lakh were changed hands to persuade the opposition candidates to withdraw their nominations.

Some of the TRS leaders on condition of anonymous, alleged that along with money, the opposition candidates were also offered a post of co-option member and market committee chairman. They were angry for offering such plum posts to the candidates of other parties, by ignoring them, who are striving hard to strengthen the party. They demanded the State leadership to think about them before promising such posts to the leaders of other parties.

Meanwhile, the leaders of Congress and BJP are taking necessary steps for protecting their candidates from falling victims to the ruling TRS.

On other hand, the voters of the municipalities that are going for elections questioned the government about the purpose and use of conducting elections, when the parties are purchasing candidates.