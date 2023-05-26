Karimnagar: What has BRS done to celebrate, wonders Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karimnagar : BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar sought to know what the KCR government has achieved to celebrate the decennial celebrations of TS formation.

No section is happy under KCR’s rule. The government is misusing public money in the name of decade celebrations. It is a gimmick to divert people’s attention from the government’s failure in fulfilling the poll promises, he said. Speaking to the media here on Friday, Bandi Sanjay rejected the demands made by the opposition including the Congress to open the Parliament building with the President. Those who wanted to defeat the President were now shedding crocodile tears for her.

He said there was no relationship between Karnataka elections and Telangana. How will Congress come to power in Telangana, he questioned, saying it is ironic that some newspapers are promoting Congress as an alternative to BRS, which has never secured election deposits in the last three years.

It is a media creation that there are differences between him, Etala Rajender and Rajagopal Reddy, Sanjay Kumar said. It is not correct for Gone Prakash Rao to accuse him of embezzling money without any evidence. The Chief Minister of the state, KCR, has checked all my accounts. But nothing was found, he said.