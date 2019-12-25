Karimnagar: Withdraw Citizenship Amendment Act, TDP Minority Cell demands

Karimnagar: The district unit of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Minority Cell leaders alleged that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was introduced by the BJP government, is against the Indian Constitution and shows discrimination against Muslims present in across the country. They submitted a memorandum to District Collector K Shashanka at his chamber at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders alleged that the CAA is violating the constitutional rights provided in Article 14, 15 and 25. It is not good to provide citizenship to single individual and reject his/her citizenship based on his/her religion. It is dangerous to the secular system in India and if the Act is implemented, India will lose its identity, they added.

This Act is going to be a threat for the Indian Constitution and to the Muslim people living in the country. Many of them became panic after hearing the news of CAA and NRC implementation in the couantry, they added.

TDP Minority Cell district leaders said that with this Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought all the people of the country on to the road. To exploit the Indian constitution, the BJP government has introduced this CAA, they criticised. Three years ago, in the name of economic reforms, Modi brought demonetisation, which lead to economic crisis and unemployment in the country. To divert the attention of the people, the BJP government had introduced CAA, he alleged.

India is going to lose it's identity if people accept this CAA. This is a major threat the people are going to face in the days to come, he expressed his worry. The students along with various other sections of people launched agitations and intensifying their protests day-to-day.

The TDP Minority Cell is also strongly opposing the Act and supporting the people who are protesting and demanding the BJP government to withdraw the CAA, they stated.