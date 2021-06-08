Kashawada Village Turned Into An Ideal Village With Zero Covid-19 Cases

Considering the fact that the number of Covid-19 cases in India is declining, deaths are still continuing. Corona affects everyone, whether they are ordinary folks or celebrities. The situation is similar in almost every state. But not a single corona case has been reported in a village. Despite the rapid spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, Kashawada village in the Sangareddy district is standing as an inspiration with zero positive cases. The village population is three hundred and there are about 150 houses. About 30 percent of them work as sanitation workers while the rest depend on their ancestral occupations for their livelihood. However, the villagers are best trying to prevent the corona from entering their village.

The villagers are maintaining cleanliness in the village by cleaning garbage and are also spraying bleaching powder in every street and cleaning the drainages from time to time. Everyone is strictly following the rules of Covid-19, such as wearing a mask and keeping social distance. Kashawada villagers are also using sanitizers and are take care of themselves amid the spread of this novel virus. Thus, their village has zero positive cases.

Villagers who are going to neighbouring villages for their livelihood are following the strict Covid-19 norms. A few people are washing their hands when they get back home and a few others are bathing outside their houses. On the other hand, the village youth are constantly educating the people about Covid-19. Similarly, people are being advised to be vigilant. On the whole, no one in the village of Kashawada is suffering from corona infection amid the dangerous second wave of this deadly virus.