Kaushik Reddy conspiring to kill my husband: Eatala Jamuna

Hyderabad: BJP MLA and former minister Eatala Rajender's wife Eatala Jamuna on Tuesday made sensational comments. She said that there are conspiracies going on to kill her husband. She said that BRS MLC Kaushik Reddy is conspiring to kill Eatala. She added that she got reports that Kaushik Reddy would spend 20 crores to kill Eatala Rajender.



Eatala Jamuna added Kaushik Reddy is arrogant with the support of CM KCR. She said that Huzurabad MLA would not bow down for portfolios in the party. She clarified that there is no truth in the ongoing reports that Eatala would leave BJP. She also made it clear that he will not enter direct politics. Jamuna's comments are now creating a stir in State politics.