Live
- Government releases Tur from calibrated buffer stock until imported stocks arrive
- ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Akanksha tells Jad that she didn't get closure from ex Paras Chhabra
- Zuckerberg announces new features coming on WhatsApp Business app
- Mamata's helicopter makes emergency landing after facing air turbulence
- Congress plans rejig in poll-bound MP
- Lao govt pledges to tackle economic woes
- Vegetable prices soar in Andhra Pradesh, tomato touches Rs. 100 mark
- Oppn unity due to fear of jail, says PM Modi
- Telangana Congress election strategy committee meeting held in Delhi
- Round Table India and Ladies Circle India donate funds for 167 Cataract Surgeries
Kaushik Reddy conspiring to kill my husband: Eatala Jamuna
Highlights
Denies rumors of Eatala leaving BJP and says he will not enter into direct politics
Hyderabad: BJP MLA and former minister Eatala Rajender's wife Eatala Jamuna on Tuesday made sensational comments. She said that there are conspiracies going on to kill her husband. She said that BRS MLC Kaushik Reddy is conspiring to kill Eatala. She added that she got reports that Kaushik Reddy would spend 20 crores to kill Eatala Rajender.
Eatala Jamuna added Kaushik Reddy is arrogant with the support of CM KCR. She said that Huzurabad MLA would not bow down for portfolios in the party. She clarified that there is no truth in the ongoing reports that Eatala would leave BJP. She also made it clear that he will not enter direct politics. Jamuna's comments are now creating a stir in State politics.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS