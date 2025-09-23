Kavitha asks Telangana government to reveal details of caste survey

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi president K. Kavitha on Tuesday demanded that the Congress government in Telangana disclose caste census details for every gram panchayat before announcing the dates for the local body elections.

Kavitha accused the government of conspiring to finalise reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) without revealing the details of the caste census survey.

In a post on 'X', she said that Congress is attempting to finalise reservations in places that are considered favourable to them. The government must prove its sincerity by disclosing the details of the caste census survey before announcing the dates for local body elections, she said.

"If they hurriedly conduct elections to gain political advantage, it would be an injustice to the BCs. The caste census details should be disclosed for each gram panchayat," said Kavitha.

"Telangana Jagruthi has been working with sincerity from the beginning to increase BC reservations. It will continue the struggle until the reservation for BCs is enhanced," she added.

Kavitha, who resigned from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) early this month after party president and her father K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) suspended her from the party for anti-party activities, is scheduled to visit Mancherial district later in the day to participate in Bathukamma celebrations.

On Monday, she participated in 'Bathukamma' celebrations at Telangana Jagruthi office in Hyderabad.

Ever since launching Telangana Jagruthi to give a cultural push to the movement for a separate Telangana State, Kavitha has been actively participating in Bathukamma.

Bathukamma, Telangana's state festival, commenced on Sunday. Considered a symbol of Telangana culture, it is celebrated with enthusiasm by women for nine days.

Nature is worshipped during the festival. Women and girls sing and dance around specially arranged flowers. At the end of the festival, they immerse the specially arranged flowers called 'Bathukamma' in local ponds.

Ever since the formation of Telangana State in 2014, Bathukamma is celebrated as the state festival.