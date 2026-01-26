Kavitha ‘invites’ TPCC chief to join Jagruthi

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha, on Sunday, reacted to the alleged rumours about her joining the Congress. She questioned as to why she would even join the party while referring to the comments of TPCC chief Mahesh Goud. As a counter Kavitha invited Goud to join her Jagruthi organisation.

She said that she would give him a good position if he joined the Jagruthi. Lashing out at Mahesh Goud and accusing him of making it his sole purpose to defame her, she predicted that the Congress party’s defeat in the upcoming elections was certain and expressed confidence that Jagruthi would win the elections.

“I heard that Mahesh Kumar Goud said in a casual chat that he refused when I expressed interest in joining the Congress party. I’m telling Mahesh Anna, there’s nothing in the Congress party. It’s a losing party, a party that’s going to be defeated. The Congress party will not come to power in Telangana next time. Next time, our Jagruthi party will win in Telangana. I am inviting Mahesh Kumar Goud to join Jagruthi. With your experience, I will give you a good post. We will give you the National Convener post. We are a very serious political party and we will reach out to the people on a very large scale. By God’s grace, we will emerge as an invincible political force in Telangana. Don’t try to defame me,” she said.

Adding a note on their organisation, she said, “We are formulating our policies and programmes. We are not waiting for anyone. When the time comes, we will definitely move forward. We will proceed according to the time and circumstances. I am informing the Congress party leaders not to make such attempts.”