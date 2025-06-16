Kavitha launches ‘Leader’ initiative for training future politicos

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi President and BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha announced that Telangana Jagruthi would evolve into a dedicated political training platform for youth, women, and students. The initiative, named ‘Leader’, aims to empower individuals without a prior political background.

Unveiling a poster for ‘Leader’ at her residence on Sunday, MLC Kavitha emphasised the critical importance of youth participation for fostering cleaner politics. Speaking at the event, Ms Kavitha stated that Telangana is renowned for its questioning spirit and stressed the need to cultivate this trait in future generations. She announced that Telangana Jagruthi would conduct three day political training sessions every month across the state. The inaugural session is scheduled to commence in July in Hyderabad, with subsequent monthly sessions to be held in various districts starting from August.

Encouraging students, youth, and women to participate in the training programme, MLC Kavitha outlined that the sessions would cover key topics. These include the roles and responsibilities of elected representatives, from Sarpanches to Members of Parliament, as well as strategies for identifying and resolving public issues and mobilising development funds.

MLC Kavitha further reiterated that Telangana Jagruthi would continue its fight for achieving 42 per cent reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections. She also highlighted the significance of preparing women leaders for the upcoming parliamentary and assembly elections, particularly in light of the Women’s Reservation Act, which provides 33 per cent reservations for women. With delimitation expected to increase the number of assembly seats in Telangana to 153, and Lok Sabha seats as well, Ms Kavitha underscored the necessity for strong, well informed leaders.