Kavitha rakes up Sonia’s foreign origin, calls her ‘Queen of Italy’

Metpally (Jagital): BRS MLC and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha raked up Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s Italian origin, suggesting that she behaved like Queen of Italy.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Kavitha termed Sonia Gandhi as Queen of Italy, who caused the deaths of hundreds of youth by delaying the grant of a separate Telangana State in 2009. She alleged that the Congress party had never worked for the interests of Telangana State.

The MLC said that the UPA government led by the Congress party didn’t grant the separate Telangana State easily. The Union government was forced to give its nod for the creation of Telangana State due to vigorous struggle of the BRS ( then TRS) party led by its president K Chandrashekar Rao. She said that both Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi didn’t have any right to speak about the Telangana as they neither raised, nor supported the issues of Telangana in Parliament.

“It is very ridiculous that Rahul Gandhi says that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is against the BC census. The BRS is the only party to pass a resolution in Assembly and has written letters to PM Modi demanding the BC census.