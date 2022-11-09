Kavitha reaches out Harika who secured MBBS via YouTube videos

Hyderabad: The TRS leader and Nizamabad MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha extended her helping hand to Harika who secured MBBS seat while learning through YouTube videos. MLC Kavitha handed over the first instalment of her fees. She took to her Twitter handle and shared a few pics of their meet.

Kavitha wrote as "Dare to dream and then never stop working until you achieve them. This is the story of Harika, who passed and excelled in the MBBS exams via YouTube videos. I met her and her mother and extended my support towards her dreams by handing over the first instalment of her fees."



She further added as "The daughter of a single mother who is a beedi worker, Harika from Nizamabad is an inspiration for every person who chooses to live their dreams. Meeting Harika and her mother, a Beedi worker, and becoming a part of her incredible journey is truly a blessing."