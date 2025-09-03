Kavith resigns to MLC and BRS, slams Harish Rao as trouble maker

Hyderabad: Suspended BRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday continued her tirade against party leaders Harish Rao and Santosh Rao alleging that they were involved in corruption.

Addressing a press conference after resigning from the primary membership of BRS and as MLC, Kavitha cautioned the party leadership particularly the working president KT Rama Rao on the two leaders. She also levelled fresh allegations of corruption against Harish Rao and Santosh Rao.

The daughter of BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao said that she was also for Golden Telangana, the term coined by KCR. "Bangaru (Golden Telangana) sent mean having Bangaram (gold) in the houses of Harish Rao and Santosh Rao. I want to ask Ramanna (KTR) I am your sister, you should have talked to me over phone and found out what happened. It has been 103 days since I raised the issue of leaked letter. Till today he didn't say one word. KCR is a busy person but at least KTR should have talked," said Kavitha

Kavitha alleged that there was a conspiracy to divide the family and get benefitted. "If our family is divided they can do whatever they like. I request godly KCR to see what is going on behind him. My suspension is first step in this direction. I talk straight. Today it is me, tomorrow it will be you. I request Ramanna they may be acting but they are not interested in the wellbeing of the people of Telangana," said Kavitha referring to KTR.

The Jagruthi President alleged party leaders Harish Rao and Santosh Rao's collision with Revanth Reddy. "I ask a straight question.

When Harish Rao and Revanth Reddy travelled in the same flight from Hyderabad to Delhi.

Harish touched the feet of Revanth. Revanth Reddy should answer whether he traveled with Revanth Reddy or not?" said Kavitha. She also alleged that Revanth Reddy talked about Harish Rao's farmhouse at Ranganayak Sagar but later stopped talking about this. She also referred to milk business by Harish Rao.

Kavitha alleged that Harish Rao was not a trouble shooter but a trouble maker. She revealed that Harish Rao approached to BJP for support stating the party would field second candidate during the election of Dasoju Sravan Kumar. "He creates trouble and try to project it as trouble shooter. He is responsible for defeat of the party in Dubbaka, Huzurabad. The six feet bullet will cause wound to whom. Today it had wounded me and in future it will be you," said Kavitha.

Kavitha said thatb Santosh Rao was like salt in curry. In KTR's constituency Nerella sand incident one person died. Santosh ensured 7 to 8 dalit family members were thrashed. "The actions were done by santanna but bad names goes to KTR," alleged Kavitha. She alleged that Santosh Rao's friend Pochampally Srinivas Reddy came from normal family but now he is referred as a big person in his village. There is a farmhouse of his in Mokila which is valued at over Rs 750 crore, she alleged.

The BRS leader said she was today she sending resignation to the post of MLC in speaker format and also sending the resignation from BRS primary membership to Ravula Chandrashekhar, she said, adding there were no plans to join any other political party and would discuss with Jagruthi leaders on future course of action.