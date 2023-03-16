Kavitha to appear before ED today

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha will appear before the Enforcement Directorate for the second time in the case pertaining to the Delhi Liquor scam on Thursday.







Kavitha had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking protection from the arrest by the ED in the money laundering case. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case on March 24.





Kavitha had appeared before the ED on March 11 to record her statement. Before going to the ED office, Kavitha would address the media.





Ministers including KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, E Dayakar Rao, Satyavati Rathod and P Sabita Indra Reddy reached Delhi moral support to the BRS leader.