Kavitha’s letter exposes BRS-BJP pact, says Mahesh Goud

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said BRS working president K T Rama Rao was trying to wriggle out of the scare created by his sister and MLC K Kavitha by levelling false accusations against the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

In separate interactions with the media, they said KTR is trying to shift focus from the Kavitha episode to the Congress by targeting Revanth Reddy.

The embarrassment was clear, and so was the desperation in KTR’s reaction, trying to rake up a controversy that doesn’t exist.

“ First, answer what your family member said about your party and your leader,” they asked.

“KTR is venting his frustration against the Government and Chief Minister as he is unable to endure the trouble brought by his sister, who has portrayed herself as the another power centre challenging the KTR’s clout within the family and party. KTR should first resolve issues within his family and speak about other issues. Kavitha has made public the mistakes made by TRS (BRS) during its ten years rule and people are realising it,” said Mahesh Goud.

PCC president further said that KTR was afraid of the trial he would face following notices sent to KCR on corruption charges on Kaleshwaram.

He pointed out that Kavitha’s comments make it clear that BRS and BJP have a clear understanding and this episode has already triggered division of BRS into three different parts. Harish Rao is keenly watching contests between the siblings and waiting for an opportunity. Mahesh Goud added that the time has come for BRS to slowly disappear from the political landscape of Telangana, as KCR confines himself in a helpless state in a farmhouse, he added.

Meanwhile Minister Ponnam Prabhakar demanded KTR that he answer who the demons were surrounding KCR his sister Kavitha was referring to. “Before KTR spoke about the Congress party, Kavitha herself spoke about the internal issues of their party and said that KCR has gathered around him and demons. KTR should answer who those demons are ?,” he asked.