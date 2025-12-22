Kavya, Srihari felicitate new sarpanches, ward members

Hanumakonda: Warangal MP Dr Kadiyam Kavya said on Sunday that the BJP government ‘is dismantling the Panchayati Raj system that was strengthened by the Congress.’

At the Station Ghanpur Market Yard, she attended as chief guest, along with local MLA Kadiyam Srihari, for a felicitation event organised for newly elected sarpanches, deputy sarpanches, and ward members of the constituency. The MP and MLA felicitated the winners.

Addressing a public meeting held later, the MP said through a constitutional amendment brought under the leadership of Rajiv Gandhi, the party introduced a system under which village panchayats receive funds directly from the Centre. “The Congress alone laid the foundation for Gram Swaraj, but the BJP government is trying to shirk its responsibilities,” she said.She criticised the proposal to reduce the Centre’s contribution to the NREGS from 90% to just 60% percent, stating that it clearly reflects the BJP’s intention to weaken the rural system. She said the scheme is a lifeline for the rural poor; reducing the Centre’s responsibility in such a scheme is equivalent to attacking villages.

Kavya called upon Congress leaders elected as sarpanches in villages to understand this issue and fight strongly for the rights of villages.

She advised sarpanches to always remain accessible to people and to work with dedication to resolve village issues.

She stated that in the recent elections, the party secured over 1.28 lakh votes, while the BRS received only half of that; the BJP was completely wiped out. She requested sarpanches and ward members to act as a bridge between the MLA and people to resolve public problems; suggested issues could be brought to her notice as well, if necessary. “Due to the CM’s trust in MLA, funds required for development of the constituency are being sanctioned immediately,” she said and added that she would contribute from MP funds for development.

She called upon partymen to work with the same enthusiasm and ensure victory of Congress candidates in the MPTC and ZPTC elections; urged them to further strengthen the party in the constituency.