Kazipet to produce new-gen MEMU trains

Hyderabad: Indian Railways is poised to roll out new-generation Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains to enhance short and medium-distance travel, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy. These new MEMU trains, comprising 16 to 20 coaches, will be manufactured at the Rail Manufacturing Unit (RMU) in Kazipet, Telangana. They are specifically designed to cater to non-urban and semi-urban areas, particularly during festive seasons.

Vaishnaw shared this update during a meeting with Reddy on Tuesday to discuss various initiatives underway in Telangana. The RMU in Kazipet is being constructed with a revised cost estimate of Rs 716 crores, targeting completion by January 2026. Production activities are expected to commence around May 2026.

Shubanshu Shukla embarks on ISS mission

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Kishan Reddy extended his congratulations to Shubanshu Shukla, who is representing 1.4 billion Indians on his space journey as part of the Axiom Mission 4.

Reddy noted that 41 years after Squadron Leader Rakesh Sharma’s historic mission, Shubanshu Shukla has become the second Indian to travel to space and the first to reach the International Space Station (ISS), a source of immense pride for every Indian. “I wish for the success of this 14-day mission and hope all its objectives are achieved smoothly,” he said .

Reddy added that this mission will inspire further advancements in India’s science and technology capabilities in space exploration. He also extended his sincere wishes to the astronauts from Hungary, Poland, and the United States participating in this mission.