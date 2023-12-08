Live
Just In
KCR admitted to hospital in Hyderabad. Suffers leg injury.
Highlights
BRS Supremo and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao admitted to a corporate hospital. Reports said that KCR suffered a leg injury after...
BRS Supremo and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao admitted to a corporate hospital. Reports said that KCR suffered a leg injury after falling down accidentally.
Doctors said KCR health condition is stable and conducting medical tests. Soon after receiving an injury, KCR was shifted to a corporate hospital from his farm house in Erravalli late at night.
