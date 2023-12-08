  • Menu
KCR admitted to hospital in Hyderabad. Suffers leg injury.

KCR admitted to hospital in Hyderabad. Suffers leg injury.
Highlights

BRS Supremo and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao admitted to a corporate hospital. Reports said that KCR suffered a leg injury after...

BRS Supremo and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao admitted to a corporate hospital. Reports said that KCR suffered a leg injury after falling down accidentally.

Doctors said KCR health condition is stable and conducting medical tests. Soon after receiving an injury, KCR was shifted to a corporate hospital from his farm house in Erravalli late at night.

