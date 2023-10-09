Live
KCR announces his one week " Election Action Plan"
BRS Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will hold meeting with party candidates at Telangana Bhavan on October 15t . He will handover B- Forms to the BRS candidates in the meeting.
CM KCR will make some suggestions and explain rules and regulations to be followed in the elections. The CM will also give certain instructions to the candidates in the meeting.
After that, BRS supremo will release party manifesto. On the same day , CM KCR will address a mammoth public meeting in Husnabad assembly constituency at 4 pm.
The BRS chief will attend a public meeting in Jangaon and Bhongir assembly segments on October 16.CM KCR will participate in the public meeting organized in Siddipet and Sircilla on October 17.
On October 18 , the CM will participate in public meetings in Jadcharla Constituency at 2 pm and Medchal Constituency at 4 pm on the same day.
The BRS Chief will file nominations in two assembly constituencies - Gajwel and Kamareddy on November 9.
Before filing nominations, CM KCR will visit Konayapalli Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Siddipet Constituency and perform special puja. Later, the CM will file his first nomination in Gajwel. The BRS chief will file second nomination at Kamareddy at 2 pm.
After filling the nomination, CM KCR will participate in the Kamareddy public meeting at 3 pm .