KCR announces new insurance scheme for Toddy Tappers in Telangana

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao decided to introduce 'Geetha Karmikula Bhima' (Insurance for Toddy Tappers) on the lines of Rythu Bhima to the farmers which is already implemented in the Telangana State.

CM KCR said that the insurance money of Rs 5 lakh will be deposited directly in the bank account of the family members in case Toddy Tapper died accidentally while collecting Toddy from Palm Trees in the fields. The CM instructed State Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Excise and Prohibition Minister V Srinivas Goud to prepare guidelines for the new insurance scheme.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting in this regard at Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on Tuesday. State Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, Finance Minister Harish Rao and others participated.

Speaking on this occasion, CM KCR expressed his concern that there are unfortunate incidents of Toddy Tappers losing their lives due to accidental fall from the trees. The CM said that it is the responsibility of the government to support the families of toddy tappers who died in such unfortunate incidents. CM KCR said that the government is already providing Ex-gratia to the victim families but there is a big delay. Considering the plights of Toddy Tapper families, the government decided to extend insurance coverage and disburse the amount within a week to the bereaved families like the farmers families availed Rythu Bhima benefit. CM KCR issued orders to the Ministers and the government Chief Secretary to take action in this direction.