KCR begins Rajashyamala Yagam in Delhi, to begin BRS office

Telangana Chief Minister and BRS president KCR started the Rajshyamala Yagam in Delhi wishing the country to be prosperous and the BRS party to be successful. A special set up for Yagam was built in advance at the BRS office in Delhi for the Yagam. All other arrangements have been completed. Many BRS leaders came to Delhi for this yagam.



At 11 am today, 12 priests started the Rajashyamala Yagam with Ganapati Puja. They reached Delhi on Monday itself to perform the Yaga. Punyahawachanam, Yagasala entry, chanting of Chandi and Moolamantra japa will be conducted today followed by Purnahuti program after Nava Chandi Homam and Rajashyamala Homam tomorrow.

Yagam is being performed under the direction of Sringeri Peetham Gopikrishna Sharma and Phani Sashanka Sharma.