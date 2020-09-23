KCR betrayed people of Telangana: BJP Karimnagar district president Basa Satyanarayana

Karimnagar: BJP district president Basa Satyanarayana alleged that during the separate Telangana movement, K Chandrashekar Rao lured the public of enormous funds, plenty of water, lakhs of job opportunities in separate Telangana State into voting for him and after becoming the CM, he betrayed the people by not fulfilling any of his promises.

As the part of the call given by the BJP State committee, the district leaders staged a dharna opposing the new LRS scheme introduced by the TRS government, in front of the Collectorate in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, reminding KCR's promises of sanctioning three acres to poor Dalit, making a Dalit person as the first CM of the newly formed TS, allotment of double bedroom houses to the shelter-less poor families across the State, job to one member of each family etc, but, Satyanarayana, criticised that KCR forgot all his promises after coming to power.

The fate of Telangana people has not changed even after achieving separate State under the TRS government rule, instead they further plunged into more misery, he added. Satyanarayana said the BJP government after coming to power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced several welfare schemes for all sections of people by investing some crores of rupees.

Instead of implementing such schemes in the State for development activities, the TRS government is diverting the money for other purposes, he criticised. The TRS is hurting the sentiments of the people by joining hands with MIM leaders, only to remain in power, and ruling like Nizam rulers, he alleged.