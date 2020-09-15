X
KCR big appeal to PM Modi with folded Hands

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi 

KCR has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with folded hands to withdraw the power bills which KCR termed a draconian law by depriving the rights of the states from taking up developmental measures.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with folded hands to withdraw the power bills which KCR termed a draconian law by depriving the rights of the states of taking up developmental measures.

The CM has also moved a resolution in the Assembly which has been adopted unanimously demanding the centre to take away the power bill.

The chief minister said that he already spoke to the CMs of non-BJP ruled states and fight unitedly in the Parliament in the ongoing session.

