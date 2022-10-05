KCR chairs crucial TRS Executive Committee meeting

Hyderabad: The TRS executive committee chaired by the party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has commenced at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday afternoon. He was joined by around 280 party leaders including State executive members, Ministers, MPs, legislators and district unit presidents among others.

JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who arrived in Hyderabad Tuesday night along with 20 of his party MLAs, and also two MPs belonging to Tamil Nadu's Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), including Dalit leader Thirumavalavan, have also arrived at the Telangana Bhavan.

The TRS chief is scheduled to launch the national political party at 1:19 pm on Wednesday and a resolution will be passed to transform the TRS into the national party. Later, Chandrashekhar Rao will explain about objectives of the new political party, his future plans and role he intends to play in national politics. He is likely to address a press conference later in the day and share details about the new political party.