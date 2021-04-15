KCR chants development mantra

Halia: Do not vote blindly. Remember only a milch cow can give milk. Assess who had developed the constituency in the last few years and what had the leader with 50 years experience K Jana Reddy had done? Decide who should win and who can develop the constituency further. This is how Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao appealed to the voters of Halia during his campaign for the by-election to the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency.

Amidst cheers from the crowd, KCR said the spirit that is being displayed should not end here. It should be carried to the polling booths on April 17 and they should vote for party candidate N Bhagat. The speed with which you will vote for TRS will decide the speed with which water will flow into your fields, he said.

Taking on the nearest rival K Jana Reddy of Congress, KCR said the man with 50 years of experience could not even get the status of municipality to Halia. Till Nomula Narsimhaiah became the MLA from Nagarjuna Sagar, the constituency did not even have a degree college. He also announced sanctioning of another degree college for Sagar. Lashing out at Jana Reddy, KCR said the veteran leader claims that chief minister's post to KCR was his 'Biksha.' If Jana was in such a position, he would have himself occupied the seat and would never give to anyone else. He said he became CM because of the Biksha given by the people of Telangana. Congress during its long rule never developed Telangana and hence the agitation for self rule took shape, he added.

He said people should also know that while Congress leaders left the interests of Telangana for the sake of their posts, TRS left posts to achieve Telangana.

KCR said the Congress had nothing to claim as their achievement and hence tried to stop him from meeting the voters by going to court opposing the Halia meeting.

Switching over to Urdu, the chief minister said, "Muddai lakh bura chahe toh kya hota hai, wahi hota jo manzoore khuda hota hai".

Referring to the problems of the poor who were yet to get the land certificates in Nandikonda municipality, KCR said that after the elections, he would himself come and along with the newly elected TRS MLA would distribute the certificates. "Don't get confused. Many will tell many things but you should go by your conscience. Giving fodder to donkeys and expecting milk from cows is not be possible… " said KCR.

He also assured to complete the Tirumalgiri Sagar within one-and-a-half years. He further said that apart from Nellikal Lift, the lifts in constituencies like Miryalguda, Devarakonda would also be completed. He said that the government was committed to resolve the Podu lands problem soon. Not just that, if Bhagat wins from the constituency, Koti Reddy would get MLC post, KCR stated.