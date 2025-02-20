KCR charts yearlong action plan for BRS

Hyderabad: With an eye on the upcoming local body elections, BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has outlined a comprehensive yearlong action plan to reinvigorate the party cadre.

Key initiatives taken at the BRS executive meeting include a massive public meeting on April 27 to mark the 25th anniversary of the party, yearlong silver jubilee celebrations, a series of agitational programs, a fight for Telangana’s rightful share of Krishna river waters, a membership drive, and preparations for likely byelections to the 10 Assembly segments. These segments may fall vacant, the BRS leadership thinks so, after the Supreme Court verdict in the coming days over the BRS MLAs switching loyalties to the Congress.

KCR held an extensive five-hour meeting with the state executive to discuss party strategies. The discussions focused on strengthening various party wings, intensifying Opposition against the government on public issues, and preparing for both the local body elections and possible by-elections.

Reaffirming Party Strength

KCR assured party leaders that the BRS remains a formidable political force despite concerns raised by certain members about its future. He emphasized that the party has successfully navigated byelections in the past, particularly during the Telangana movement, which helped consolidate its position. He urged the leaders to set aside internal differences and work towards strengthening the party at the constituency level.

The BRS chief directed the leaders to organize agitations on pressing issues such as farmers’ suicides, student deaths in residential schools, suicides among auto drivers, weavers, and realtors, as well as power shortages, healthcare crises, and drinking water shortages. He accused the state government of failing to fulfill its promises and called for organized protests to highlight its shortcomings.

Organizational Reforms and Events

The venue for the grand public meeting will be finalized within a week, while a party delegates’ meeting in the second week of April will focus on revamping the women’s, students’, and minority wings. To keep the party cadre engaged, the BRS plans to conduct training camps for social media teams throughout the year.

Fight for Water Rights

BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) expressed concern over the ongoing injustice in Krishna river water sharing. He criticized the Congress government for failing to pressure the Centre on the issue and vowed that the BRS would launch strong agitation. KTR also accused Telangana Congress and BJP MPs of failing to secure Central funds, contrasting their inefficacy with the success of Andhra Pradesh MPs in obtaining substantial financial allocations.

With a packed agenda ahead, the BRS aims to reassert its political dominance and mobilize grassroots support in preparation for upcoming electoral challenges.